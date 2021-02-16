New Funko ECCC Teasers Have Arrived, Who Do You Think They Are?

Emerald City Comic Con is almost here, and Funko contours to tease fans of some of their upcoming exclusives. We already covered the first three teasers that Funko revealed, and fans can find them here. Three more teasers have been revealed, and we have a couple of guesses for this new set of upcoming exclusives. Funko has officially confirmed ECCC as they will be releasing another Virtual Con Spring Edition to take the place of the postponed convention. Some of the upcoming exclusives have started to be revealed, but that does not stop us from guessing what is just around the corner. Fans can check out the three teasers below and guess for themselves before we reveal our answers. Remember, nothing is official until we see an official announcement from Funko in the coming days.

For the first reveal, we are guessing that it is either a new Predator or another costumed Pop from the hit series The Office. The hair is more braided than the usual dreadlocks that predators have, and that slight hit of green makes us think of StarCraft. Funko has yet to announce StarCraft Pop vinyl, so this could be a debut of the series, or it is a continuing of the widely popular The Office line. Up next, we decided to choose the Seattle SuperSonics mascot Squatch. The design of this devious creature makes us think of Bigfoot which is a common release from Funko from Emerald City. However, the head is different and not near the head shape of the bigfoot from Harry and the Hendersons and the convention does take place in Seattle. The last teaser was an easy one as it is clearly a Diamond or Glitter variant of Vaporeon from Pokemon.

Each of these designs would be an excellent addition for Funko to release for Emerald City Comic Con. Bigfoot, unique designs and variants are all recognized designs that usually get the convention release. It is unclear if our guesses are correct but we should be seeing reveals for all of the upcoming ECCC exclusives soon. Fans can check out everything else they need to know about the upcoming Virtual Con 5.0 here.