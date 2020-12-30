Take a Look at the Entire Wave of WandaVision Pops From Funko

WandaVision is the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans can not wait. Not only will the series be the first Marvel Studios television series on Disney+ but the first Marvel content to release after the 2020 drought. This has not slowed down Funko as they have released a new Funko Pop wave just on time for the upcoming series. There are 7 WandaVision released, with 1 being Chase and another being a retailer exclusive. After a long-awaited mail delivery, our WandaVision chase bundle has arrived, and we wanted to showcase the wave here. So let's get trippy as we check out the entire wave of WandaVision Pop Vinyls from Funko.

Trick or Treat! Things start off a little spooky as both Wanda and Vision are popped in their Halloween costumes. What is awesome about these two Pops is that they are paying homage to both of the character's original costumes, as seen in Marvel Comics. Both with candy baskets in their hand, this couple is ready to score up some candy this night. Both WandaVision Pops are packed with great detail and color that can please both Marvel Comics fans and fans of the MCU series.

The show's premise is still unknown, but we do know that the series will pay homage to iconic sitcoms over the years. From Bewitched to Parks and Rec, WandaVision will be a thrill ride the entire season. Funko did capture some of these other sitcom genres in their Pop waves like 70's Wanda and Vision. Wanda is pregnant in this version as she is wearing some classic 70's apparel. Vision will also be getting a nice professor styled attire and will be sporting his android head. This is a head similar to what we got with the Hot Topic Exclusive Avengers: Infinity War Pop vinyl. Both characters are perfect, and it will be fun to see these designs on the big screen when WandaVision premieres on January 15, 2021.

Finally, the travel back in time to the 1950s with our last set of WandaVision Pops that Funko released. This set does include a Chase variant, which is pretty amazing and worth the purchase. Wanda and Vision are depicted in black in white deco this time around, which only intensifies these great Funko designs. Wanda gets a little "bewitched" this time around as she is floating a lobster around. The 50's design is fun, and her outfit is very nicely sculpted and a perfect companion piece to Vision. Vision is shown in his human form as things as this businessman is finally coming home from work. Still featuring in black and white, Vision is sporting a nice suit, glasses, and a briefcase to hide his real persona. This Funko Pop does have a Chase variant as we get Vision's Android look as well. This swaps the head of our hero, adding a cool and unique design to the WandaVision Pop line.

WandaVision seems to be the start of some very big things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These Pops are only the start, and we can not wait to see how the story unfolds on Disney+. I would imagine that we will get more WandaVision Pops once the series goes out as Funko captures new characters and fun moments from the series. Pre-ordering the Chase bundle was an excellent decision, and it is something I will continue to do. Why waste time, money, and effort to locate the entire wave when you can comfortably wait for them all to arrive at your home. I pre-ordered my bundle here, so make sure you check out what they have to offer. Stay tuned for more Marvel Cinematic Universe Funko coverage here at Bleeding Cool.