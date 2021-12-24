Funko Reveals Some New Refreshing Funko Soda Vinyls Are on the Way

Funko is back with more Funko Soda Vinyl collectibles as collectors can crack open a new set of limited edition figures. Nine new figures are heading our way covering a wide variety of franchises with movies, TV, and comic books. The Soda line is still going strong after all these years, and it is easily the fact that each Soda is a limited edition, with most coming with a chance at a chase. Featuring a Saturday Morning cartoon design, each Soda Vinyl is backed with color, detail and is a simple and sweet addition to your home or office. The new wave of Funko Soda Vinyl figures will consist of:

Animaniacs – Yakko – 9,400 Pieces – Tongue Out Chase

DC Comics – Plastic Man – 7,500 Pieces – Extended Arms Chase

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory – Oompa Loompa – 9,400 Pieces – Wonka Bar Chase

Lemonhead – Lemonhead – 7,000 Pieces – Glitter Chase

Jay & Silent Bob – Silent Bob – 8,000 Pieces – Gas Mask Chase

Marvel Comics – Captain America – 14,000 Pieces – Unmasked Chase

The Little Mermaid – Ariel – 15,000 Pieces – Translucent Blue Chase (Entertainment Earth Exclusive)

Masters of the Universe – Snout Spout – 8,000 Pieces – Metallic Chase

Popeye – Bluto – 7,500 Pieces – Black and White Chase

The Animaniacs will make their Soda debut this time with Yakko ready for his close-up and will have a unique tongue out chase variant. Other highlights in this wave of figures are Marvel Comics Captain America who features a cool unmasked head sculpt along with DC Comics Plastic Man with fun poses chase. The Lemonhead design is very well done and it will be curious to see the shine he has with his glitter chase variant. Each of these Funko Soda Vinyl figures will be priced at $15.99 each, with them all getting their own edition size. Set to release in March 2022, pre-orders for some of these pieces can be found here and here, so be sure to get yours before they disappear.