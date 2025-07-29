Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

G.I.Joe Classified Blaine "Mainframe" Parker Deploys from Hasbro

Yo Joe! Some new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures have been revealed by Hasbro at San Diego Comic Con 2025 and pre-orders are coming

Article Summary Blaine “Mainframe” Parker joins the G.I. Joe Classified Series with his classic tech-expert role from 1986.

The new Mainframe figure features two alternate heads, a removable helmet, and a tactical headset for missions.

Includes nine accessories like a hacking device, foldable laptop, knife, scanning device, and weapon.

Pre-orders are live now on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, with a scheduled Fall 2025 release for collectors.

Blaine "Mainframe" Parker is the G.I. Joe team's original computer and communications specialist. He was introduced in 1986 as part of the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero line and is now back! This former U.S. Army infantryman later transitioned into a technical role with the Marines, adding battlefield experience with cutting-edge tech expertise. As the world gets more technologically advanced, Mainframe is needed more and more to take on this era of Cobra digital warfare, cyberintelligence, and communications disruption.

Hasbro is now bringing Mainframe to the G.I. Joe Classified Series with a brand new release who is ready for action. This Joe comes with two swappable heads, with one featuring a removable helmet and the other a tactical headset. For specialized gear, Mainframe will come with a hacking device, a scanning device, a foldable laptop, a knife, and a handgun. Pre-orders for this G.I. Joe are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99. Be sure to check out some of the other new releases arriving as well, with a Fall 2025 release.

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES #178, BLAINE "MAINFRAME" PARKER

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there. New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Blaine "Mainframe" Parker comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."

"This Blaine "Mainframe" Parker figure contains 9 character-inspired accessory pieces including removable helmet, alternate head with ball cap and headset, hacking device, scanning device which plugs into his backpack via connecting cord, laptop which unfolds, knife, and weapon accessory. Mainframe did a stint in the antiseptic corridors of Silicon Valley making big bucks and fighting off boredom with a stick. Lucky for him G.I. JOE were looking for recruits with just his qualifications."

