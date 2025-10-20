Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Gargoyles and The Black Cauldron Join Disney Lorcana's Upcoming Set

The magic of Disney Lorcana is back once again as Ravensburger prepares for the upcoming Q4 2025 series with Whispers in the Well

Article Summary Gargoyles and The Black Cauldron join Disney Lorcana's Whispers in the Well set for Q4 2025 release.

Fan-favorite characters like Demona and The Horned King debut as powerful new glimmers in the game.

The set introduces a mysterious detective theme with Mickey Mouse, Zootopia’s Judy Hopps, and Nick Wilde.

Epic and Iconic rarities return among 204 new cards, with prerelease on November 7 at local card shops.

Two dark and legendary Disney franchises are swooping into the world of Disney Lorcana for the first time in the upcoming set, Whispers in the Well. Fans of the 1990s animated cult classic Gargoyles will be thrilled to see Demona and the rest of the Manhattan Clan take flight in glorious card form. That iconic gothic storytelling and legendary heroes that captivated viewers when the show debuted in 1994 is perfectly portrayed here. Ravensburger does not stop there as another long-awaited addition to Disney Lorcana arrives with the debut of The Black Cauldron. Disney's 1985 dark fantasy film has grown a devoted following over the years, and now the magic arrives with Whispers of the Well, including the arrival of villainous The Horned King.

The Black Cauldron and Gargoyles bring a new type of magic and eerie atmosphere to the game and will help add some unforgettable deck-building possibilities to the series. Be sure to keep an eye out for the new Demona – Scorge of the Wyvern Clan Enchanted as well for the ultimate Gargoyles collectible. Whispers in the Well will also have a detective-centered set including Mickey Mouse and the gang arriving to solve some mysteries along with Zootopia's Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde! Unlike Fabled, Whispers in the Well will have a full list of 204 cards with and the new Epic and Iconic rarities will return. Disney Lorcana Whispers in the Well will be available for prerelease at your Local Card Shop on November 7 and then a wider release on November 14.

New Franchises Arrive with Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well

"Gargoyles is one of those standout new additions. Designing a Demona glimmer was an exciting collaboration between the Game Design, Art, and Narrative teams. Ravensburger captured the process of how the Demona – Scourge of the Wyvern Clan card came to be in a short documentary you can view on YouTube and Instagram. With the introduction of The Black Cauldron comes glimmers both heroic and terrifying. The titular item makes an appearance, and it is one powerful card indeed. And let's not forget that all too recognizable and menacing villain, The Horned King. As a Wicked Ruler, he allows players to bring banished glimmers back into play quickly—a helpful use of his dark sorcery."

