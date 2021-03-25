The Gargoyles Awaken As NECA Reveals First-Look At Goliath Figure

The legend continues as NECA surprises fans with their newest collectible reveal with the hit Disney animated series, Gargoyles. The series originally aired between 1994 – 1997, and it showed medical Scotland creatures awakening in modern-day New York City after a cure. These creatures can not stay out during the day as they will turn to stone, so their adventures take place during the night. The animated Disney series still has a big following, and NECA brings these beasts alive once again. This reveal comes out of the left field, and NECA showcases their newest creation that is quite amazing, taking the series to new heights, literally. The leader of the Gargoyles is coming to us first with Goliath, and we can imagine the rest of the Manhattan Clan will come later on. Pre-orders are slated to arrive today, so we can expect to see more pictures later, but in the meantime, we get a couple of teases.

It does look like NECA stays true to the animated Gargoyles design and color, giving fans a truly remarkable collectible figure. The body features muscular definition, and he will, of course, come with wings but will not be collapsible. While we do not know the full list of accessories, we can see we are getting two head sculpts (standard and angry), swappable hands, and the spellbook known as the Grimorum Arcanorum. Fans can just sense the power coming off of this mighty figure telling fans that the Gargoyles franchise will be in good hands with NECA. I can wait to see some of the other Manhattan Crew members come to life, and I am excited to see what else NECA has up their sleeve. It has been quite some time since the Gargoyles have received a proper collectible, and today is the day that changes. NECA tells us that pre-orders will be going live today, so it is unclear if this is a NECA exclusive, retailer exclusive, or coming as a common release. Keep your eyes peeled throughout the day at your favorite pre-order retailer like here, as this figure will be a hot ticket item for Disney fans.

"Frozen in stone by day, flesh and blood winged warriors by night. Awaking after a thousand years, a band of powerful GARGOYLES…the legend begins. Coming this Summer Everywhere! (pre-orders start today)."