Ghost Face Returns to Kill with New 8" Clothed NECA Reissue Figure

Get ready to turn the town red with a deadly slasher as NECA has unveiled the return of their 8” clothed Ghost Face figure

Article Summary NECA reissues the iconic 8” Ghost Face figure from Scream with updated masks and tailored clothing.

Includes swappable all-white, green, dirty, and bloody masks to capture every Ghost Face look.

Comes packed with clean and bloody knives plus a signature voice changer accessory for true fans.

Pre-orders are open at $44.99 with an estimated release of November 2025 for collectors everywhere.

Ghost Face is the legendary slasher from the Scream franchise, known for his chilling mask, black cloak, and eerie phone calls. Unlike most horror villains, Ghost Face is a persona adopted by different killers throughout the series, making him unpredictable and psychologically terrifying. Scream was also the first film to change up the horror genre by introducing not one but two killers donning the mask. The iconic mask is inspired by Edvard Munch's The Scream, which has become a symbol of modern horror and Halloween ever since. Now, NECA is bringing Ghost Face back to life as they reissue their terrifying 8-inch clothed action figure.

Based on Fun World's original costume design, this collectible features tailored soft goods clothing, along with a variety of swappable masks. These will include all-white, green, dirty, and bloody masks, all perfect for bringing the screams to your collection. NECA was also sure to add clean and bloodied knives and a voice changer accessory, adding to the horror of this release. Pre-orders are already live for $44.99 and currently have a November 2025 release, but it could be sooner.

Scream – Ghost Face 8" Clothed Action Figure Reissue

"Ghost Face lives! The iconic slasher returns with a terrifying new twist in this updated 8-inch clothed action figure from NECA. Based on Fun World's legendary costume, this version brings the "Icon of Halloween" to life with updated masks and tailored soft goods clothing, which pays homage to vintage toy lines. Featuring interchangeable face plates, heads, and hands, this figure also includes all new clean and bloodied knives, and a voice changer. Ghost Face comes in new, redesigned window box packaging perfect for collectors!"

Contents

Ghost Face figure

Alternate head

3 Alternate face plates

Alternate pair of hands

Voice changer

Knife

Bloody knife

