Ghostbusters: Afterlife Plasma Series Ecto-1 Has Arrived from Hasbro

While fans are waiting for Ghostbusters: Afterlife to release in 2021 Hasbro builds up the hype. During Pulse Con 2020, fans were greeted with the first collectible from the upcoming film. The iconic Ecto-1 is driving on with its Afterlife appearance to the Plasma Series. The Plasma Series has been the newest toy line to come out of the iconic franchise and fans can't get enough. We have only seen characters release from the first film but it looks like Afterlife is on its way. Ecto-1 is packed with some amazing detail and filled with movable parts. The vehicle will feature doors that will open and close, the wheels will move, a blaster seat that swings out, and a deployable RTV. It is uncertain if these vehicles will hold any figures but either way it is packed with ionic detail from the film that will have fans raving.

The Ecto-1 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Plasma Series vehicle is priced at $49.99. This ghost mobile is set to release in January 2021 and is scheduled as a Target exclusive. Pre-order links can be found here and are currently going in and out. I sure we will see stock in stores in 2021 or maybe another online restock around the holiday season. No one knows the feedback for the upcoming Afterlife film so this might not be a collectible you'll want to sleep on. Who you gonna call?

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DETAILING: Fans and collectors can display the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ecto-1 vehicle featuring premium detail and design in their action figure collection

MOVIE-INSPIRED FEATURES: The Plasma Series Ecto-1 toy makes a great addition to any Ghostbusters collection, featuring doors that open, wheels that move, a blaster seat that swings out, and deployable RTV

THE GHOSTBUSTERS CAR: The reliable Ecto-1 has been with the Ghostbusters through thick and thin, always carrying the team and their gear on their ghost busting adventure.

DON'T CROSS THE STREAMS: The Ghostbusters will face all sorts of ghastly ghosts and gruesome ghouls in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and the adventures continue with Ghostbusters toys from Hasbro (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)