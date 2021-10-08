Ghostbusters: We Unbox A Bunch Of New Hasbro Figures

Ghostbusters toys are on shelves now, for the first time in what feels like forever. After launching the Plasma Series last year, Hasbro had to hold a ton of stuff back thanks to the delays hitting Afterlife and the slowdowns in shipping due to the pandemic. That did not help the launch and having nothing much to speak of on the shelf for almost a year kind of killed all the enthusiasm for the line. That all changes now, as new figures and a new, more basic line geared towards kids are hitting stores, and Hasbro sent us over a box of the new Ghostbusters figs to take a look at. We do so in the video below!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Unboxing Ghostbusters Afterlife Figures From Hasbro! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SHuUYgbaKs)

Ghostbusters Collectors: What Do You Think?

So, here's the thing. Plasma Series needs to expand into the Real Ghostbusters. I know that they are semi-focused on that vintage reissue line for that, but these are the figures fans and collectors want. Even with this new film, you can get maybe one more wave out of it, and then you do Ghostbusters 2 for maybe two waves, and then what. You are out of live-action material to pull from, and the line is dead. Why not do one animated figure per wave to expand and extend the line past that. Maybe even smaller waves of four figures with no BAF like Star Wars. They have to do something, or else that line is cooked.

I do like that kid-friendly line, however. The playability is there, the sculpts are fantastic for display, and it feels like a natural progression to an animated line. Hopefully, they will keep going with that when sales pick up closer to the film. Any way you shake it, though, it is an interesting time to be a Ghostbusters collector.

Everything in the video is available in stores and online now.