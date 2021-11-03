GI Joe Ultimates Wave 2 Up For Order From Super7

GI Joe Ultimates wave 2 is now up for preorder from Super7, featuring four heavy-hitter characters. This new wave will features Flint and Lady Jaye on the Joes side and the Baroness and Destro on the Cobra side. These are based on their looks from the classic 80's cartoon A Real American Hero. That is why you get Baroness in her blue outfit instead of her iconic black, for instance. All four figures are loaded to the gills with accessories and swappable parts and come housed in the now-iconic Ultimates packaging that Super7 is known for. Each figure will run you $55. You can see them all below.

GI Joe Collectors: What A Time To Be Alive

"What good is the power of world domination if you don't have someone to share it with? Super7's latest wave of G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! features a pair of power couples on opposite sides of the struggle for global control! With Baroness, Destro, Flint, and Lady Jaye, the battle has just begun! These made-to-order, highly articulated, deluxe 7" scale figures all include a variety of interchangeable parts and accessories no G.I. Joe collector will want to be without, so lock them down before they're in a committed relationship with some other collector! Visit the Super7 Pre-Order Store HERE."

Has there truly ever been a better time to be a GI Joe collectors? I know the heyday of the '80s saw a plethora of figures and playsets come out, and those will stand the test of time. But after years of lying dormant, look at all we are getting right now. Hasbro has the Classified Series, Super7 has Ultimates and ReAction coming soon, Funko is doing Pops, there are films and new cartoons coming. What a great year and some change this has been.