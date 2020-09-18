Mondo Releases New Godzilla Shirts, Puzzle, And Pins

Godzilla and Mondo go together like pb&j, and they have teamed up with Toho Studios for yet another collaboration, this time with artist Tom Whalen on new shirts, pins, and a puzzle. The shirts feature Jet Jaguar and Hedorah, while the pins feature Rodan and Mechagodzilla. The puzzle features the Terror of Mechagodzilla and consists of 1000 pieces. The shirts will run you $25 each, with the pins costing just $10 a pin. The puzzle will run you $20. You can check out all of the Godzilla merch down below.

"In collaboration with Toho Studios, we're pleased to unveil the latest additions in our Godzilla collection, direct from Monster Island. This time, our longtime art ally Tom Whalen has taken the reptilian reins to deliver an incredible slate of creature t-shirts, pins, and even a puzzle.

By Whalen's own admission, the classic Toho Monsters films were hugely inspirational to him in his formative years. When someone is that enthusiastic about a subject — especially something with as rich of a legacy and history as Godzilla — it's our sworn duty to turn over the keys to the G-wagon and let the mayhem unfold. These shirts, pins, and puzzle are available now in our Godzilla Collection."

Mondo has had such great success with Godzilla merch in the past, and this time should be no different. That puzzle is one of the more gorgeous ones Mondo has put out yet, and more Tom Whalen pins are always a welcome addition to the collection. Here's hoping this collaboration continues for a really long time, both with the studio and Whalen. There are still so many more kaiju to go. You can order the new Godzilla collection at Mondo right here, and check out all of the other items still available.