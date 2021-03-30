Godzilla Prepares To Battle Kong With New Prime 1 Studio Statue

The battle of the century is almost here as Godzilla vs. Kong debuts tomorrow in theaters and on HBO Max. Fans are already picking sides, and it looks like Prime 1 Studio has backed their champion as they reveal their newest statue. The King of the Monsters is here with this new 30" bust that placed him on top of the Hollow Earth Temple. The gloss statue is loaded with high-quality detail, from the scales of the beast to the ruin of the temple below. Prime 1 Studio also included LED functionality as parts of Godzilla will glow with his eyes, find, lava, and mouth. This powerful statue will be a deadly piece for any Monsterverse collection, and pre-orders are set to release tomorrow. The Godzilla Bust will be priced at $1,599, with it being set to release between July and October 2022. Check out all of the glorious detail below and reserve yours here once they finally go live at 3:00 PM Japan time.

"Prime 1 Studio is unbelievably proud to present the first salvo in the epic war between Titans: GODZILLA from Godzilla vs Kong! With our 30-inch-tall Godzilla Bust offering, we have meticulously scaled Godzilla down to the size of a human person, but his breathtaking awesomeness and frightening power remain FULL-SIZED! Our Prime 1 Studio sculptors have labored tirelessly to bring every detail of Godzilla's visage to life. We have faithfully recreated Godzilla's ancient carapace, his wizened eyes and his menacing snarl. Our painters have taken care to reproduce Godzilla's coloring inside and out, skillfully creating a cool dorsal fin rendering that pulls double-duty!

Godzilla's bust sits proudly on a Hollow Earth Underwater City-themed base. Marvel at the amazing details we have packed into this platform: yet another Godzilla standing within the ruins of his Hollow Earth home, minute details that explain how the long-deserted city may have worshipped Godzilla as not only a god, but also a resident! And with the press of a switch, enter a new dimension of coolness when Godzilla's eyes and dorsal fins light up with incredible nuclear power while the lava in front of the base begins to glow! Take sides now by ordering this incredible Godzilla Bust, because before you know it, another Titan will be available for pre-order to you soon. Have them both for an incredible head-to-head combat spectacle! You don't want to miss this out!"

Specifications:

One (1) Underwater City-themed base

LED-Illuminated Eyes, Dorsal Fins and Lava