Frozen 2 Elsa and Anna Receive New Good Smile Epilogue Figures

Both Elsa and Anna found who they were truly meant to be at the end of the magical animated Disney film, Frozen 2. Good Smile Company has captured the Epilogue scenes perfectly with their newest Nendoroid figure release. Anna and Elsa are back with two figures that are loaded out with adorable detail, articulation, and accessories to keep the magic alive in your collection. Each Frozen 2 figure will come with three different face plates with two different smiling expressions and a closed eyes design. Their new dresses are recreated in Nendoroid format, and both figures complement each other quite nicely when displayed together.

From magical effect displays to origami birds, these two Frozen 2 characters are meant to be together and in your growing Disney collection. The Frozen 2 Epilogue Elsa and Anna Nendoroid figures from Good Smile Company will be priced at $59.99 each. They are set to release in February 2022, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find Elsa here and Anna here. These magical sisters will not want to be separated, so be sure to complete the set and secure yours before pre-orders end on August 4, 2021.

"A Nendoroid of Anna in her dress from the epilogue! From the hit film "Frozen 2" comes a new Nendoroid of Anna in her dress from the film's epilogue! She comes with three face plates including two different smiling expressions and an expression with closed eyes! She can also be displayed with face plates from the previous Anna Nendoroids, so enjoy mixing and matching your favorite face plates! Optional parts include an autumn leaves effect part and the origami bird she sent to Elsa, allowing you to recreate all kinds of different scenes. Enjoy displaying her with Nendoroid Elsa: Epilogue Dress Ver.! Be sure to add her to your collection!"

"A Nendoroid of Elsa in her dress from the epilogue! From the hit film "Frozen 2" comes a new Nendoroid of Elsa in her dress from the film's epilogue! She comes with three face plates including a gentle smiling expression, a smiling expression with closed eyes and a surprised expression! She can also be displayed with face plates from the previous Elsa Nendoroids, so enjoy mixing and matching your favorite face plates! Optional parts include an ice effect part and an unfolded version of the origami bird she received from Anna, allowing you to recreate all kinds of different scenes. Enjoy displaying her with Nendoroid Anna: Epilogue Dress Ver.! Be sure to add her to your collection!"