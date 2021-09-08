Good Smile Company Reveals Two New Sword Art Online Statues

Good Smile Company continues to impress anime fans with their incredible Pop Up Parade statues. The statues are loaded with remarkable high quality detail for an affordable price that will not break collector's banks. We are traveling Aincrad again with the hit anime Sword Art Online this time as both Asuna and Kirito are back. Both hit protagonists are back, featuring their outfits from within the game world, with Asuna wearing her Knights of the Blood Oath. Kirito, on the other hand, will feature his black costume from his Aincrad arc with his dual skill intact and ready to go. Standing roughly 7" tall, Sword Art Online fans will be able to preorder Asuna here and Kirito here for only $38.99. they are expected to release in March 2022, and pre-orders will stay open until October 6, 2021, so act fast.

"I'm not going to die. Because I'm the one who will protect you. – POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! Presenting a POP UP PARADE figure of Asuna in her Knights of the Blood Oath outfit! Be sure to display with POP UP PARADE Kirito!"

"My life is yours, Asuna. So I'll live for your sake. – POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! Presenting a POP UP PARADE figure of Kirito in his outfit from the Aincrad arc! Be sure to display him with POP UP PARADE Asuna!"