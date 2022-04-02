Good Smile Debuts New Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Statue

Good Smile Company is really showing some love for the hit anime series Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood lately. We just say new Pop Up Parade statues for Mustang, Hawkeye, and the return of the Elric Brothers. This time it looks like Edward and Alphonso are in the heat of battle with a massive and highly detailed statue. Coming in at 16" high, 22 inches deep, and 16.5 inches wide, the world of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood comes to life right before your eyes. Both brothers are using alchemy and posed in a. Very dynamic diorama. This is one pricey and incredible Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood statue that fans of the anime will surely not want to miss.

The Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Edward Elric & Alphonse Elric statue from Good Smile Company is priced at $2,199. The statue is set to release in September 2023, and pre-orders are already live right here with a limit of 1 per person. Pre-orders are limited and will stay open until May 11, 2022, so be sure to get your order and sell that and perform some dark alchemy to acquire yours.

"A dramatic, high-quality sculpture of the Elric brothers! From "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" comes a large-size statue of Edward Elric and Alphonse Elric! The statue features a perfectly captured still of the Elric brothers in battle, with their surroundings also perfectly crafted and incorporated into a single statue. Various small details like the dust clouds, debris and alchemical energy discharge have all been created in incredible detail. Be sure to add this spectacular statue that encapsulates the unique charm of Fullmetal Alchemist to your collection."

Product Name Edward Elric & Alphonse Elric

Series Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Manufacturer Good Smile Company

Price ¥220,000

Release Date 2023/07

Specifications Painted polystone & polyurethane non-scale complete product with stand included. Approximately W420 x D580 x H405mm

Sculptor Takayuki Higashi

Cooperation Kenji Ando

