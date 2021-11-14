Good Smile Reveals Their New Space Jam: A New Legacy Statue Set

Collectors can now bring home to antics of Space Jam: A New Legacy as Good Smile Company debuts their newest Pop Up Parade statue set. LeBron James and Bugs Bunny take to the court once again with this highly detailed and beautifully painted diorama statue set. Both characters are depicted in their new but Tune Squad uniforms, with each getting a specialized basketball pose. Coming to life right out of the new Space Jam film, Bugs is setting up LeBron for an alley-oop to smoke the opposing team. Each figure is captured quite beautifully with a great likeness to each character and a color that will brighten up a shelf display. LeBron James comes in at rough 8" tall, with Bugs getting a 6" height, and both can be found right here for $69.99. Set to release in August 2022, this Space Jam collectible statue will have pre-orders open until December 8, 2021, so get yours while you can.

"The ultimate e-sports battle begins! – POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! The series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy" comes a POP UP PARADE figure set of Lebron James and Bugs Bunny. The scene of Bugs setting up an alley-oop for LeBron has been faithfully captured in POP UP PARADE form! Be sure to add them to your collection!

Specifications:

Painted plastic non-scale complete product with stand included. LeBron: Approximately 210mm in height./Bugs: Approximately 155mm (6.10 inches) in height. Manufacturer: Good Smile Company."