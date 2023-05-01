Great Scott! Travel Back to the Future with Iron Studios New Statue New 1/10 Art Scale statues are on the way from iron Studios capturing plenty of iconic franchises like Back to the Future

Great Scott! Iron Studios is taking collectors back to the 80s as they debut a new 1/10 Art Scale statue. The iconic time-traveling DeLorean is back from the classic film Back to the Future with an impressive statue that fans will not to miss. Four versions of this statue exist, with a mighty all-in Deluxe Version featuring the DeLorean, Marty McFly, and Doc Brown. However, fans can buy solo versions of each character and the car if needed or go all in and capture the magic of Back to the Future like never before. The DeLorean Deluxe Edition comes in at 20.7" wide and 9.2" tall and shows off our heroes in iconic poses. The Deluxe Edition also adds the dog Einstein into the scene, that only enhances the incredible detail and hand-painted design. This statue is not for the faint of heart as the Deluxe comes in at $2,200 while Marty and Doc come in at only $160 each. Pre-orders are already live and can be found right here with a June 2024 release.

"You Built a Time Machine Out of a DeLorean?" – Marty McFly

"Just like in their original appearance in 1985, immortalized by the art of Drew Struzan in the first official poster. The young Marty McFly next to his best friend, the eccentric scientist Emmett "Doc" Brown and his pet Catalan sheepdog called Einstein (exclusive in the DeLorean Full Set Deluxe), together with the most iconic time machine ever made. The legendary plutonium-fueled DeLorean, get ready to initiate one of the most momentous time travels in the history of cinema."

"In the awarded science fiction directed by Robert Zemeckis, that originated the trilogy of movies and created a successful multimedia franchise with video games, attractions in theme parks, an animated series, and many collectibles. Iron Studios proudly present the statue "DeLorean Full Set Deluxe – Back to the Future – Art Scale 1/10", portraying one of the most memorable sets from "Back to the Future", considered by critics and public as one of the biggest science fiction movies and one of the best productions ever made in the 7th Art."