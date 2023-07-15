Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

Green Lantern Alan Scott Shines a Light with McFarlane's DC Multiverse

McFarlane Toys is not done with new DC Multiverse figures as they debut new DC Comics Collectors Edition figures

Another member of the DC Comics Justice Society of America is coming soon to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse. Alan Scott faithfully comes to life, donning the name Green Lantern as he wields a mysterious green flame. McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new line of "Collector's Edition" figures which raises the price to $30. It is unclear what is making these figures different besides a new cardholder. However, this line is supposed to give collectors some highly demanded figures from the world of DC Comics, and an iconic hero like Alan Scott fits that spot. Hopefully, more members of the Justice Society of America will arrive in the future. Green Lantern comes with a mystic green lantern, green flame effect, card, display sand, and card stand. He will be priced at $29.99, and pre-orders are already live right here for an August 2023 release.

Green Lantern's Light Glows with Alan Scott and McFarlane

"A founding member of the Justice Society of America, Alan Scott™ has been a trailblazer for over 80 years. Alan Scott is the first to bear the name Green Lantern™, wielding a ring that focuses a mystical green flame. As time passed and Alan aged, he evolved into a mentor and inspiration to generations of new superheroes. Recharging his ring through his magic lantern, Green Lantern made his emerald glow a sign of hope and source of inspiration for decades."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Green Lantern Alan Scott includes a lantern, attachable flame accessory, exclusive card stand and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all additional McFarlane Collector Edition figures

