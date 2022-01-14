Green Lantern John Stewart Returns for McFarlane Toys Endless Winter

John Stewart Green Lantern is easily one of the coolest moments in the DC Comics Endless Winter story arc. The legendary Lantern took on the Frost King all by himself as he awaits the Justice League to arrive and give him back up. McFarlane Toys has added John Stewart as their last figure for their new Endless Winter Frost King BAF. His design comes straight from the comic and will come with two green willpower swords. Collectors will need this Green Lantern to finish off their Frost King BAF with the head and included cape pieces. John Stewart is set to join Wonder Woman, Batman, and Black Adam in April 2022 with each coming in at $24.99, and pre-orders are live here.

"John Stewart is a former U.S. Marine who uses his military training and discipline to protect Earth, and the rest of Space Sector 2814, as a member of the Intergalactic peacekeeping force known as the Green Lantern Carps. As Green Lantern, John wields a power ring, which creates a protective shield around him, allows him to fly, and generates hard-light energy constructs In the form of anything he Imagines. Fueled by willpower, Green Lantern's power ring is one of the mightiest weapons In the universe!"

"This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each DC Multiverse figure includes a collectible art card with artwork on the front and character biographies on the back."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back