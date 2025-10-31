Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, lego

Halloween at the LEGO Arkham Asylum – Mr. Freeze Brings the Cold

We are embracing the madness of Arkham Asylum for Halloween as we take in the new Batman LEGO set to celebrate the holiday

Article Summary Build Arkham Asylum in LEGO, starting with detailed cells and hidden DC Comics Easter Eggs inside.

Mr. Freeze joins the villain lineup, bringing icy action to the Halloween-themed Arkham Asylum set.

Batwoman enters the scene, taking on the chaos as more infamous villains break free from their cells.

Enjoy insights on Batman lore and anticipate more notorious villains arriving in this spooky build.

Halloween is in full swing, and our LEGO DC Comics Arkham Asylum build continues to take shape. This time, we're focusing on constructing the first floor with Asylum's cells and the exterior walls, bringing even more of Gotham's chilling architecture to life. As we prepare for the infamous witching hour, the Riddler has just arrived to help us complete the first set of cells, which feature a fun mechanic that allows them to all be open simultaneously with a pull of the lever. There is a hidden DC Comics Easter Egg inside the dumpster, too, as a LEGO copy of Batman #9 can be found within, featuring the infamous cover of Batman and Robin. Our villainous fun does not end there, either, as Riddler has called for some backup with some icy help from Mr. Freeze.

Mr. Freeze, also known as Dr. Victor Fries, first appeared as Mr. Zero in Batman #121 (1959) and was later renamed. He was a brilliant cryogenic scientist who was transformed into a villain after an accident while trying to save his wife, Nora. This has forced him to survive in subzero conditions, with an iconic freeze gun and chilling blue armor, which LEGO has captured nicely, adding some frosty flair to this LEGO Arkham Asylum set. The cells are finished here with a fun sticker that mentions Metropolis, Wayne Industries, and Catwoman. While Mr. Freeze is ready to save some of his fellow villains with a prison break, it does look like he will have some problems, as Batwoman has arrived as we start the Arkham Asylum second floor.

The build of the second floor does give us our next DC Comics hero, as Batwoman is joining the Bat-Family to round up these escaped villains. Batwoman was reintroduced as Kate Kane in 52 #7 (2006) and is a skilled fighter and the cousin of Bruce Wayne. She stands out as a strong, independent hero, protecting Gotham alongside Batman, with her signature red hair, black costume, and cape. This minifigure is nicely crafted here, and she is here to help make sure things go so smoothly as we start the second floor. So far, Joker, Harley Quinn, Killer Croc, Mr. Freeze, and Riddler are all loose in Arkham so that Batwoman might need more help than just Robin. Stay tuned as we continue to build up Arkham Asylum for Halloween, as two more villains are arriving next. Happy Halloween!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!