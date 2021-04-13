Harley Quinn and Joker Take To The Stage With New Sideshow Diorama

Gotham is in trouble as Harley Quinn and Joker are back and ready to create some chaos. Sideshow Collectibles has revealed their newest DC Comics diorama that comes in at 14" tall and 11" wide with a dynamic base with the crazy couple. Harley Quinn is sitting on. A special cannon as the Joker prepares for taking off with their newest scheme. Their newest scheme is going to be legendary, and so will this incredibly detailed statue in ant fans DC Comics collection. Both beloved characters are packed with great detail, color, and craftsmanship, making it an excellent piece for any Batman fan as well. The Harley Quinn and Joker Diorama Statue from Sideshow Collectibles are priced at $530. The dynamic duo is set to release between May – July 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Let's try some new material." Sideshow presents the Harley Quinn and The Joker Diorama, launching into your lineup of DC Comics collectibles. When it comes to clowning around in Gotham, Mistah J and his best girl Harley always make sure that the joke lands- even when it's shot out of a cannon! The Harley Quinn and The Joker Diorama measures 14" tall and 11" wide as the two criminal lovebirds prepare to take their partner's act up a notch. Sitting on a purple and orange colored cannon base, Harley Quinn holds the match that will send the Clown Prince of Crime sky-high, while inside the barrel, The Joker can't help but smile as he plots the punchline to his next prank on Batman."

"The polyresin Harley Quinn and The Joker Diorama is fully sculpted, practically exploding with personality (and that's not just because Harley's about to light the fuse). Inspired by their classic comic book appearances, Harley Quinn and The Joker make a colorful, clownish duo. Harley wears her iconic two-toned red and black jester costume with white accents, and The Joker's purple suit, orange dress shirt, and blue necktie can be seen as he peers out of the cannon. The base is sculpted with realistic wood-like textures and is patterned with "Ha Ha Ha" text. A hidden Bat-symbol is weathered into the circular pedestal below these fan-favorites in the Batman Rogues Gallery, proving that Gotham's Caped Crusader is never far behind when trouble strikes."