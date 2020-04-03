Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy Prepare for Quidditch with Star Ace

Harry Potter is a franchise that will continue to constantly come out with collectibles. Star Ace Toys continues that trend as they have announced a special twin pack of figures. Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy come to life and are ready for game day. They are both featuring their iconic Quidditch outfits from Gryffindor and Slytherin. The figures are 1:6 scale and feature 30 points of articulated. Both show full likenesses of the characters from Harry Potter and the Chambers of Secrets. Their outfits are fabric which is a perfect touch and they do come with an extra set of swappable hands. Some accessories are included like a Bludger, Quaffke, Nimbus 2000 and 2001 broomsticks, and two grass styled display stands. These are two figures that can really make any collection go from fine to magical.

The Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy Quidditch Twin Pack Set from Star Ace Toys is priced at $359. Preorders are already live and you can find them located here. They are expected to ship out between August and November 2020.

Check out the shots and the official product description below.

Harry Potter & Draco Malfoy 2.0 (Quidditch Twin Pack) Sixth Scale Figure Set by Star Ace Toys Ltd.

ABOUT THIS SIXTH SCALE FIGURE SET

"Sideshow and Star Ace present Harry Potter & Draco Malfoy 2.0 (Quidditch Twin Pack)! Based on the likeness of Daniel Radcliffe & Tom Felton from the films, the two students are decked out and ready to face each other in their respected house robes."

"This Sixth Scale Collectible Figure Set features interchangeable hands, robes, broomsticks and a golden snitch! A must-have for fans of Harry Potter!"

WHAT'S IN THE BOX?

"The Harry Potter & Draco Malfoy 2.0 (Quidditch Twin Pack) Sixth Scale Figure Set features:"

1:6 scale body, approximately 26 cm tall with 30 points of articulation

Fully realized authentic likeness of Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy (newly sculpted) from the movie Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets with accurate facial expression, sewing hair style and detailed skin texture

with accurate facial expression, sewing hair style and detailed skin texture Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Each character has Four (4) interchangeable hands including:

– Two (2) pairs of open hands

– One (1) right hand for holding broomstick

– One (1) left hand for holding broomstick

"Each Character has the following Costume: "

One (1) knitted sweater

One (1) pair of Breeches

One (1) Gryffindor / Slytherin Quidditch Robes

One (1) pair of arm guards

One (1) pair of leg protectors

One (1) one pair of knee pads

One (1) one pair of high boots

One (1) snitch

Accessories:

One (1) Nimbus 2000 broomstick (Harry Potter)

One (1) Nimbus 2001 broomstick (Draco Malfoy 2.0)

One (1) Quaffle

One (1) Bludger

One (1) Dark Wood Beater Bat

Two (2) grass pattern figure stands