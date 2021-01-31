Harry Potter Goes After the Golden Snitch With Iron Studios

Harry Potter is back as Iron Studios takes us back to the first film with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. They have unveiled their newest MiniCo statue that shows off the hit wizarding game of Quidditch. Standing roughly 5.1 inches tall, Harry is a seeker once again and going after the Golden Snitch. The display base captures the Quidditch arena from house colors to miniaturized goal posts. Harry is captured in the unique MiniCo big head styled as well as nicely detailed and painted to really bring the game alive once again.

The MiniCo statues are slightly odd, but these added base and the dynamic display is a great treat for Harry Potter fans. Quidditch is a big part of Harry's story, and Iron Studios really carted the essence and intensity of the game with this piece. Harry Potter at the Quidditch Match MiniCo Illusion Statue from Iron Studios will be priced at $54.99. He is set to catch the Snitch in September 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Do not forget to check out some of the other amazing MiniCo statues also offered by Iron Studios, and be on the lookout for another Harry Potter statue around the corner.

"Capture the Golden Snitch with Harry Potter in the new MiniCo Illusion line from Iron Studios! In a historic match of Quidditch, the most popular sport among witches and wizards, played in the air on flying broomsticks, Harry Potter, the young wizard hero, plays the important and coveted position of seeker for his team, Gryffindor, and in his first match against the Slytherin team, in the tournament at Hogwarts, at the age of eleven he captured his Golden Snitch, the smallest and fastest ball on the field, which moves through small enchanted wings in random directions, and the capture of the ball defines the end of the game, besides earning 150 points for his team. In an audacious maneuver, Harry dives with his broom, managing to catch his Golden Snitch in an unusual way, with his mouth, and ensuring the victory of his Gryffindor team in the match."

"This scene is presented in the film "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone". To immortalize this emblematic moment, Iron Studios brings in it's new MiniCo Illusion line, in which the figures are elaborated on a base in the form of a miniature diorama scenery, the "Harry Potter at the Quidditch Match – Harry Potter – MiniCo Illusion – Iron Studios " featuring the young wizard hero riding his flying broom to capture his Golden Snitch, wearing his Gryffindor uniform, on a diorama base from the Quidditch field in the best Toy Art MiniCo style."