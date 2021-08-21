Hasbro Announces Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Dates and Celebrity Guests

Hasbro has finally revealed details on their upcoming Fall Fan Convention with the Hasbro Pulse Con. We start with the biggest news of all with the dates as the con will be live-streamed on October 22 and October 23. The event will feature over 50 new product reveals as well a huge variety of celebrity appearances. The fun doesn't end there as convention exclusive Pulse Con collectibles will also be released. The Pulse Con will feature a wide variety of franchises with G.I. JOE, Power Rangers, Transformers, Star Wars, Marvel, Ghostbusters, and even their newest brand of Fortnite. No one now what we will see up their sleeve or what will be revealed, but we are excited to see what will debut. Fans can check out the whole press release as well as the celebrity lineup below. Are you excited about Pulse Con 2021?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 – ARE YOU READY?! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvTbih3Ljy8&feature=emb_imp_woyt)

"Hasbro today announced the return of Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 on October 22-23, 2021, which promises fans in the US, Canada, and UK one-of-a-kind experiences to celebrate the company's iconic brands through engaging brand panels, exclusive content drops, over 50 new product reveals, celebrity appearances, exclusive Pulse Premium Member opportunities, fan interactivity and more. Hasbro Pulse Con will be livestreamed exclusively on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel. "

Presenting fans with the best in entertainment and toys, Hasbro Pulse Con will showcase programming based on its iconic fan brands, including G.I. JOE, Magic: The Gathering, NERF, Power Rangers, Transformers, and Dungeons & Dragons, along with premier partner brands Star Wars™, Marvel, Ghostbusters, Fortnite, and more. Jackie Jennings, SYFY Wire on-air correspondent, writer, and producer, returns to Pulse Con to co-host the pop culture celebration and joins new co-host Khleo Thomas, actor, influencer, artist, and entrepreneur. The program will feature special guest appearances including the cast of Power Rangers Dino Fury as well to get fans excited for the show's highly-anticipated return this fall: Russell Curry (Red Ranger), Kai Moya (Blue Ranger), Hunter Deno (Pink Ranger), Tessa Rao (Green Ranger), Chance Perez (Black Ranger) and Jordon Fite (Gold Ranger).

"Hasbro Pulse is all about putting our incredible fans first. We are thrilled to see the strong commitment and passion our fans showcase every day and are constantly looking for ways to give back to them through unique brand experiences that they'll never forget," says Kwamina Crankson, Vice President and General Manager of Hasbro Pulse. "We are excited to bring back our popular Hasbro Pulse Con event to deliver even more meaningful experiences for fans through engaging, behind-the-scenes programming that will remind them why they fell in love with Hasbro brands in the first place."