Hasbro Announces No Way Home Spider-Men Legends will Arrive in 2023

Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally hit Blu-Ray and DVD, giving even more Marvel fans the ability to experience this incredible film. It is no secret at all, three live-action Spider-Man actors were on screen together, and fans still can not get enough. Not only Was Spider-Man: No Way Home an incredible MCU film, but it celebrated the legacy of Spider-Man over the years through cinema. One thing that has been missing since the film's debut back in December 2021 was collectibles featuring all three Spider-Men. We have seen shirts, and posters, and we have even seen some of the Legacy Villains get 1/6 scale figures through Hot Toys. However, many fans have been waiting for the Spider-Men figures to debut from Hasbro with Marvel Legends. It looks like fans are going to have to wait until 2023 to get their hands on them, but it is official that they are on the way! Hasbro took to social media to reveal that all three Spider-Men will be coming to the Legends line next year.

"All three coming in 2023…"

It does seem like a long way away from something that was revealed in late 2021, but a lot of that film was kept under wraps. Just like most of the Disney+ Marvel and Star Wars projects, most of the big surprises are not known until the day of the showings. This then puts the characters and reveals in the process of getting figures, and you know Hasbro has to nail these figures, so they can take their time. We have plenty of Tom Holland Spidey figures, but Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man are legendary and deserve high-quality debuts. I hope we can get some of the villains before their 2023 release, but only time will tell what Hasbro has cooking for their Marvel Legends line. Stay tuned for more Marvel Legends news as a new Hasbro Pulse livestream event kicks off next week.