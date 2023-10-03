Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Brings New Warriors Leader Justice to Marvel Legends

A new wave of Marvel Legends figures are here from Hasbro as comic fans are getting an impressive set of figures right from the pages

It is time to add some love for the New Warriors to your growing Marvel Legends collection with Hasbro's newest wave. There is no one better to kick things off with the arrival of The New Warriors Leader with Justice. Also known as Vance Astrovik, this Marvel Comic superteen made his debt in 1975 during Giant-Size Defenders #5. Some might know him as Marvel Boy, but he took up a new name when he joined the New Warriors. Justice is packed with detail right from the pages of Marvel Comics, and he comes with a pair of extra hands. However, Marvel fans who write this entire new wave of Legends will be able to unleash some true horror with The Void Build A Figure. Justice is set to arrive in February 2024, and he is priced at $24.99 with pre-orders already going live right here.

The New Warriors Leader, Justice, Joins Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends New Warriors Justice figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel comics. New Warriors Justice Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 2 alternate hand accessories, and 2 Marvel's The Void Build-A-Figure pieces. Look for Squadron Supreme Power Princess, Marvel's Crystar, Vision, Namorita, and Namor Marvel Legends action figures to complete the additional figure (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes figure, 2 accessories, and 2 Build-A-Figure pieces.

COMICS-INSPIRED NEW WARRIORS JUSTICE: This collectible New Warriors Justice action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's New Warriors comic books

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 2 alternate hands accessories

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PARTS (MARVEL'S THE VOID): Comes with 2 Build-A-Figure back claw pieces. Collect other Marvel Legends figures to assemble additional figure of Marvel's The Void (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

MUTANT LEADER: A mutant with telekinetic powers, Justice fights alongside his heroes as a leader of the New Warriors

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

