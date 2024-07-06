Posted in: Collectibles, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, venom

Hasbro Debuts Target Exclusive Venom: Let There Be Carnage Figure

Hasbro has finally unveiled their newest Target Exclusive Legends figure with a new updated Venom: Let There Be Carnage release

Article Summary Hasbro releases updated Marvel Legends Venom figure exclusive to Target.

Features include new deco, attachable tendrils, and an alternate head.

Reserve for $24.99, aiming for an October 2024 release at Target stores.

Perfect for collectors, modeled after Venom from the sequel film.

Venom is back, as pre-orders have finally arrived for the upcoming Marvel Legends Venom: Let There Be Carnage figure. The brand new live-action Carnage figure is already hitting shelves, and boy, is he a terrifying deluxe beauty. Hasbro is now bringing back their live-action Venom with some slight modifications to his previous release. Not only will his version of Eddie Brock get a new Marvel Legends box, but he will also come with an updated deco and a new attachable tendril back piece. This figure was already a treat with his first release, so it is amazing for new collectors to get their hands on him once again. This Venom: Let There Be Carnage figure is releasing as a Target Exclusive for $24.99 with an October 2024 release. While Target's website is notorious for canceling pre-orders, fans will have a better chance of getting one in stores around his release date. We Are Venom!



Venom is Back with Updated Marvel Legends Movie Release

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display. This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like Venom from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Venom and other Marvel movie action figures."

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE: This collectible Marvel figure is inspired by Venom's appearance in the sequel Sony film

PREMIUM MOVIE-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with a set of alternate hands, 2 detachable tentacles, and an alternate head

THE SYMBIOTE'S JOURNEY CONTINUES: Still hosting the symbiote, journalist Eddie Brock tangles with escaped criminal Cletus Kasady and his symbiote Carnage

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!