Hasbro Gives Fans A Closer Look At New Star Wars Black Series Figures

Hasbro stays true to their Star Wars pipeline reveals as they give fans a closer look at their already announced figures. The last time Hasbro told us about these figures, there was nothing but a name, but now there is a figure to show off. Five figures were revealed covering a variety of Star Wars properties, with Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian to The Clone Wars. The next wave of figures will consist of Lando Calrissian, bounty hunters Aurra Sing from The Clone Wars, and bounty hunter Q9-0, as seen in The Mandalorian. Collectors will also be getting Tech from the upcoming animated series The Bad Batch and Kosha Reeves Mandalorian to go with Bo-Katan. Each figure is highly detailed, articulated and all are expected to release in Fall 2021. Pre-orders are set to go live today at 5 PM EST here as well as other online retailers.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH TECH Figure – Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH TECH Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH animated series. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 5 accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH Q9-0 (ZERO) Figure – Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH Q9-0 (ZERO) Figure, inspired by the live-action series THE MANDALORIAN on Disney+. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH AURRA SING Figure – Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH AURRA SING Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS series. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GENERAL LANDO CALRISSIAN Figure – Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GENERAL LANDO CALRISSIAN Figure, inspired by STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH KOSKA REEVES Figure – Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH KOSKA REEVES Figure, inspired by the live-action series THE MANDALORIAN on Disney+. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories."