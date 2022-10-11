Hasbro Unveils Fan-Channel Modern Moon Knight Legends Re-Release

It is not often that Hasbro re-releases popular Marvel Legends figures. There have been some occasions where Classic figures are found in warehouses and such, which are always a steal. However, when popularity thrives for a certain show or series, re-releases are inevitable. Marvel Studios has easily turned the world of Marvel on its head with plenty of new movies and series to dive into. Werewolf by Night's launch on Disney+ has brought the darker side of Marvel alive again, and one of its guardians is back with a Marvel Legends re-release! The popular 2017 Modern Moon Knight Marvel Legends figure has returned as a Fan-Channel re-release. Moon Knight's slick, updated black and white suits are ready to hit the streets once again and in the new windowless packaging. An extra pair of hands, truncheon, crescent throwing darts, and bow staff are included, just like the original release. If you missed the original launch of this figure, then this is an instant buy, and Moon Knight is priced at $24.99. This re-release is set for a June 2023 release and will be exclusive to Fan-Channel sites like BBTS, EE, and of course, Hasbro Pulse here.

Marvel Legends Series Moon Knight Action Figure

"Mercenary Marc Spector died in Egypt, under a statue of the ancient deity Khonshu. He returned to life in the shadow of the moon god and wore his aspect as Moon Knight to fight crime for his own redemption. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like the Moon Knight character from Marvel's Moon Knight comics featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

Includes: Figure and 9 accessories.

