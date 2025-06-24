Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers, Zoids

Hasbro Unveils Transformers x Zoids Synergenex Shield-D-Prime Figure

Witness the arrival of Transformers Takara Tomy Synergenex Shield-D-Prime that brings the Zoids Shield Lion to life

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Transformers x Zoids x Diaclone Synergenex Shield-D-Prime combining three beloved franchises

Premium figure transforms between Optimus Prime robot and Zoids Shield Liger with motorized jaw and LED cockpit

Includes multiple weapons, two Diaclone pilots, mini bike, and vehicles that fit inside the 10.2-inch figure

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $299.99 with February 2026 release date from Takara Tomy

Worlds are colliding as Hasbro is back with a very interesting collab with the Synergenex Shield‑D‑Prime. This new release from Takara Tomy's new T‑SPARK Synergenex line is an impressive feature that captures not one but three franchises with Transformers, Zoids, and Diaclone. This premium figure transforms between the Zoids' legendary Shield Liger and with the Leader of the Autobot, Optimus Prime.

This 10.2" tall Transformers figure adds some truly unique features to the Transformers, like a motorized jaw and LED-illuminated cockpit, to keep that Zoids and Diaclone vibe. On top of that, Synergenex Shield‑D‑Prime comes with two Diaclone pilots and a mini bike that can all fit inside the robot. Optimus can convert into both robot and lion modes with a nice assortment of weapons like FZ Ion Blaster, Triple Impact Cannon, and more. The Transformers x Zoids x Diaclone Takara Tomy Synergenex Shield-D-Prime is priced at $299.9,9 and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse with a February 2026 release.

Transformers x Zoids Takara Tomy Synergenex Shield-D-Prime

"The Takara Tomy Synergenex Series Shield-D-Prime combines 3 fan-favorite properties, Transformers, Zoids, and Diaclone, into 1 premium converting figure. Convert from Optimus Prime robot into Zoids Shield Liger with motorized mouth and light-up cockpit. Set includes attachable weapons like FZ Ion Blaster, Twin FZ Beam, and Triple Impact Cannon as well as Bullet Core vehicle and Road Viper armored bike. Comes with 2 Diaclone Corps figures that can fit in the cockpit and can sit on Road Viper and Bullet Core."

"Features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco, original packaging, and Japanese language instructions. Includes Shield-D-Prime figure, Bullet Core vehicle, Road Viper vehicle, FZ Ion Blaster, Triple Impact Cannon, Twin FZ Beam, 2 Diaclone Corps Member figures, adapted for Sheild Liger mode, adapter for Optimus Prime mode, Beam Cannon Jet adapter, steel sheet, and instructions."

