Transformers Knock Out Joins Hasbro's Exclusive Walmart R.E.D Line

New Transformers figures are on the way as Hasbro has revealed a whole new slew of collectibles during their newest Pulse livestream. Not many pre-orders are dropping for these new reveals except one as the Walmart Exclusive Transformers R.E.D. line gets new additions. Coming out of the animated series Transformers: Prime, Knock Out is back and ready for action with this non-transformable figure that is loaded with detail. The R.E.D line is dedicated to capturing the detail of the robotic form of these Autobots and Decepticons and includes new accessories and 26 points of articulation. The sleek Transformers: Prime design is translated beautifully in this line giving Knock Out fans a sweet new figure. This new R.E.D. [Robot Enhanced Design] Transformers: Prime Knock Out is priced at $22.99, set to release in March 2022, and pre-orders can be found through Walmart and Hasbro Pulse here.

"Highly poseable with more than 75 deco ops, this Knock Out R.E.D. figure was designed to bring collectors our most screen-accurate version of the character to display on their shelf. The sly Decepticon medic from the Transformers: Prime animated series features over 26 points of articulation. Includes 2 sets of alt hands, a buzzsaw and 2 drill arm attachments, and a spear accessory. Features spinning wheels that attach to the figure's back. Look for other R.E.D. figures to enhance your collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Includes: Figure and 8 accessories

TRANSFORMERS R.E.D. [ROBOT ENHANCED DESIGN]: R.E.D. 6-inch figures are inspired by iconic Transformers characters from throughout the Transformers universe, including G1, Transformers: Prime, Beast Wars, and beyond

FIGURE DOES NOT CONVERT: Transformers R.E.D. figures do not convert, allowing us to enhance the robot mode with a sleek, "kibble-free" form

SCREEN-ACCURATE DESIGN: Highly poseable with more than 75 deco ops and over 26 points of articulation, this Transformers R.E.D. figure was designed to bring collectors our most screen-accurate version of the character to display on their shelf

PRIME-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Figure comes with 2 sets of alt hands, a buzzsaw and 2 drill arm attachments, and a spear accessory. Features spinning wheels that attach to the figure's back

COLLECT OTHER R.E.D. FIGURES: Enhance your collection with more collectible R.E.D. figures (each sold separately, subject to availability)

