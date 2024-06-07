Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro's Star Wars Cantina HasLab Includes Tonnika Sisters & Wuher

Return to a galaxy far far away with Hasbro has they have unveiled their latest Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Cantina HasLab

Article Summary Hasbro reveals Vintage Collection Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab with exclusive figures.

Wuher and the Tonnika Sisters featured as HasLab exclusives, not sold separately.

Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab available on Hasbro Pulse for $399-$499, ends July 8, 2024.

Each exclusive figure comes with a cardback, accessories, and detailed character design.

Hasbro has finally unveiled its newest Star Wars HasLab crowdfunding campaign with The Vintage Collection Mos Eisley Cantina. This impressive playset takes fans right back to Star Wars: A New Hope, as collectors finally get to own and run their own space cantina. We covered the initial release, but Hasbro did reveal that some HasLab exclusive figures will be included with Wuher and the Tonnika Sisters! Both figures will be card-backed and will only be offered right through HasLab, with no current plans to rerelease them outside of this campaign. Wuher, the gruff bartender at the Mos Eisley Cantina, is known for his disdain towards droids. He famously instructed Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, "We don't serve their kind here," kicking R2-D2 and C-3PO out of the bar.

As for the Tonnika Sisters, known as Brea and Senni, these two strikingly beautiful con artists also frequently visit the Mos Eisley Cantina. Though they have minimal screen time in the film, their presence has sparked considerable interest and speculation among fans. Known for their distinctive green outfits and elaborate hairstyles, the Tonnika Sisters have a mysterious allure, and now they are finally coming to life. A lot of details are put into exclusive Star Wars figures, with each getting their own weapons and accessories to keep that cantina atmosphere alive. The Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab is live right now on Hasbro Pulse for $399 and $499, with 8,000 backers needed, and it will end on July 8, 2024.

Exclusive Star Wars: TVC Figures Included with Cantina HasLab

"Wuher, the cantina's gruff bartender, keeps his head low to survive. Whether it's droids entering the premises or stormtroopers investigating a brawl, he does his best to avoid trouble altogether—even if that means telling trouble to "get out!" For the first time in TVC and featuring an entirely new sculpt, the included Wuher figure is packaged on a classic Kenner-inspired cardback and includes a blaster accessory, a cup, and an alternate cup-holding hand. "

Introducing the Tonnika Sisters!

"Star Wars fans, we heard you — no collection is complete without Brea and Senni Tonnika, cantina customers and con artists extraordinaire. The Vintage Collection is proud to bring the sisters to the line, each with her own cardback exclusive to this HasLab and complete with 2 blaster accessories, a cup, and alternate hand. Detailed character-inspired deco and design include the sisters' iconic braided hair and jumpsuits. Fans, now's your chance to bring these characters home to your collection."

