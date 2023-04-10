Hasbro's Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Figures Starts with Omega The Bad Batch is finally returning to Hasbro as they reveal a whole new wave of figures inspired by season 2 of the animated series

Star Wars Celebration is finishing up, and there were so many new reveals across all genres with movies, tv shows, books, and toys. One of their collectibles announcements was that new Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 figures are on the way. Most of these figures are set as Walmart Exclusives with Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker, and a Republic Commando arriving on May the 4th. However, that is not all, as the Clone Force 99 's newest member Omega will be getting a general release to stores and online retailers. Omega features an incredible sculpt capture her likeness from the animated second season perfectly. She will come with open and closed versions of her bow as well as two different head sculpts. If you plan on snagging up these new Clone Force 99 figures, then Omega will be a necessary figure for your The Bad Batch collection. Pre-orders for her will arrive on April 11, 2023, at 1 PM at most online retailers like here for $24.99.

Omega Returns to Hasbro's The Black Series

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OMEGA (MERCENARY GEAR) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OMEGA (MERCENARY GEAR) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH animated series. Young clone Omega travels in tow with her brothers, the Bad Batch."

"Armed with her trusty energy bow, she is indispensable on their adventures across a rapidly changing galaxy. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 3 series-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."