Hasbro's Star Wars The Yamdalorian and the Tot Are A Delicious Treat

May the 4th be with you as today kicks off the annual and ongoing event of Star Wars Day. Today we will be seeing a lot of content from a galaxy far, far away, and no better way than to do some reviews. Our friends over at Hasbro sent us one of their new Star Wars x Potato Heads to check out, and wow! This spud in on a journey of his own as The Mandalorian gets a Potato upgrade with this unique collectible. The Yamadalorian and the Tot begin their quest together, and this is a fun collectible for both kid and adult collectors. Let's unbox this dynamic duo and see what adventures we can serve up, warm or cold.

The Yamdalorian and the Tot is a simple play on words, but it is everything when it comes to this Star Wars piece. The Potato Head design is orange capturing that Sweet Potato design which is honestly hilarious. I have not played with Mr. Potato Head since I was a kid, and it was fun to get one back in my hands. There are plenty of accessories included here with ears, nose, eyes, arms, mustache, the Tot, cape, satchel, as well as Mandalorian gear. As usual, the extra pieces can be stored inside the Potato Head, allowing fans to pick which version they want to display. Both designs of the Yamdalorian are great, and I really love that Hasbro included unmasked parts for even more posing positions.

The Tot is a fun and wacky addition with his design making the bug-eyed Potato Head design. Both designs are well done and it is something that can be appreciated by all fans of the series. Mr. Potato Head loves to crossover with legendary series, and The Mandalorian perfectly works for this figure. The eyes on the helmet are odd, but the eyes can be removed for fans who want to change up his appearance. Hasbro did an excellent job with this figure and it is a nice way to combine two iconic franchises and two of the most popular Star Wars characters we have seen in years. The Hasbro Star Wars Yamdalorian and the Tot is a fun and simple collectible that kids and adults can both enjoy and can be found here for purchase. This is at the spud you're looking for and May the Fries Be with You.