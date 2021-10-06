Hazard Batsuit Batman Lights Up the Night with McFarlane Toys

A while ago, McFarlane Toys revealed that there was not one but two new Justice League Batman figures arriving featuring a new Hazmat Batsuit. We finally get an unclose look at this figure as Target has revealed that they will be getting the exclusive light-up version of this figure. Standing at 7" tall, Batman is ready to take on the synthetic plague that Lex Luthor has unleashed, and with his brain and brawn, he will easily defeat him. This amazing batsuit is very well designed and will feature an armored design, hazmat cowl, and 22 points of articulation. The light-up Batman Hazard Batsuit work by pushing the backpack on the figure turning on the LED inside his chest, giving light to the bat symbol. There will be a non-LED version of this figure as well which can be found here, while the LED version can be found here and will get released in Target stores in late November.

"After witnessing his parents' deaths at a young age, Bruce Wayne devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime—Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority. Batman has a plan for every occasion as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his pursuit of justice. One such piece of high-tech equipment is his Hazmat Batsuit, built to protect him from a synthetic plague created by Lex Luthor and known as the Amazo Virus. If exposed to the virus, metahumans' powers will disappear while normal humans will transform into mutated metahumans. But not if Batman can stop it!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman is featured in his Hazmat Batsuit

Batman includes a base

Included collectible art card with Batman figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Figure features a light up chest symbol that activates when you push in his air tank on his back, and turns off when you push it in again (Gold Label Version only)