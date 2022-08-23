Hell Rises as Pre-Orders Arrive for Retro Ghost Rider Marvel Legends

Hasbro has really outdone themselves as they debut their newest Retro Marvel Legends figure. Ghost Rider is here and back in 90s glory with brand new figures showcasing Johnny Blaze as the Spirit of Vengeance. Pre-orders just dropped right here for $27.99, he is set for a Spring 2023 release and is a Fan Channel exclusive. This is a very interesting release to see from Hasbro as they have teased a new Ghost Rider HasLab is on the way. Fellow Marvel Legends fans are expecting the arrival of Robbie Reyes, Ghost Rider Hell Charger. However, the arrival of Johnny Blaze on cardiac, nonetheless, removes some of the possible Tier Unlocks. This would have been an incredible Unlock for the HasLab, so I am even more curious to see what the Marvel Legends teams have cooking. Stay tuned for the upcoming HasLab reveal in September, most likely during the Hasbro Pulse Con.

"Wielding supernatural abilities and weapons from the back of his flaming motorcycle, Ghost Rider roams the mortal world as the Spirit of Vengeance. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability. Includes: figure and 6 accessories"

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE MARVEL FIGURE: The vengeance-seeking Ghost Rider rides into Marvel Legends with this 6-inch comics figure!

STUNT-MAN-TURNED-SUPER VIGILANTE: Inspired by the comics, this Ghost Rider figure features classic deco from Johnny Blaze's appearances throughout the comics

ACCESSORIES ABLAZE: The Ghost Rider figure is highly posable for display and play and includes 6 character-inspired accessories — including the flame chain!

RETRO-INSPIRED PACKAGING: This Ghost Rider figure comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases!

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures with Marvel Comics-inspired characters (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)