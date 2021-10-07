Hero Collector January 2022 Alien, Battlestar & Orville Ship Replica

Hero Collector from Eaglemoss publishes hardcover collections of a number of DC Comics classic storylines for the non-US market – as well as collector models from Alien, Predator, Battlestar Galactica, and The Orville for everyone, including the Americas. Here are their replica solicitations for January 2022.

Hero Collector: ALIEN & PREDATOR XL SHIPS

The most iconic vessels and vehicles of the Alien and Predator movie franchises, replicated in exacting detail as hand painted statuettes at a larger size.

#3 – Cheyenne Dropship (XL)

RRP: $79.95/€74.99/£59.99

Model Length: ~258mm; Model Width: ~122mm

Model Weight: ~385g

Product Description: Better known as the "Cheyenne", the UD-4 Utility Dropship is the signature tactical transport of the United States Colonial Marines – a space-capable gunship designed to quickly deploy troops from orbit. Stationed aboard a larger spacecraft, the Cheyenne can rapidly relay troops, supplies, and heavy equipment – up to and including an armored personnel carrier – to any point on the planetary surface, with VTOL (Vertical Take Off and Landing) allowing it to handle even rough terrain. The Cheyenne saw use in the doomed expedition to LV-426, ferrying Ripley, Burke, and a squad of Marines down to the ill-fated colony. These dropships were Ripley's lifeline off the infested planet, but they also proved susceptible to infiltration – as the Xenomorph Queen stowed away on the landing gear…

Hero Collector: BATTLESTAR GALACTICA SHIPS

Official die-cast models of the starships of Battlestar Galactica – both classic (1978) and modern (2004). Designed with the help of the Galactica VFX team, these models come with a magazine featuring interviews with creators, including Ronald D. Moore!

#24 – Colonial Shuttle (Classic)

RRP: $69.95/€59.99/£49.99

Model Length: ~200mm; Model Width: ~67mm

Model Weight: ~395g

Product Description: A large, unarmed cargo craft featured in the original 1978 Battlestar Galactica series, the Colonial Shuttle was frequently used for deploying crew and land vehicles to a planet's surface, and proved to be a vital lifeline for civilian refugees after the Cylon attack on the Colonies.

Hero Collector: THE ORVILLE SHIPS

The iconic starships from hit science fiction TV show The Orville, recreated in die-cast metal as official hand-painted models. Each ship is accompanied by an in-depth profile magazine, including design details, concept art, and interviews.

#3 – Union Fighter

RRP: $69.95/€59.99/£49.99

Model Length: ~220mm; Model Width: ~55mm

Model Weight: ~65g

Product Description: Among the smallest ships fielded by the Planetary Union, the Union Fighter was a single-seat vessel intended purely for space combat. The streamlined Fighter was equipped with twin quantum rings that allowed it to achieve incredible speeds while remaining manoeuvrable in combat.