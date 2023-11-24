Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, marvel, wolverine

Hey Bub! Beast Kingdom Unveils New Wolverine Marvel Comics Statue

Beast Kingdom is ready to slice and dice as they bring some iconic mutants to life with a new D-Stage statue featuring Wolverine

Article Summary Beast Kingdom launches a new Wolverine D-Stage statue in classic X-Men attire.

Logan's figure features his iconic claws with a Marvel Comics-themed base.

Marvel's Deadpool also gets his own dynamic D-Stage statue, joining Wolverine.

Anticipate both mutants' collectibles ahead of Deadpool 3's cinematic excitement.

The adamantium-clawed mutant Wolverine is back as Beast Kingdom reveals a new Marvel Comics D-Starge statue. The iconic Logan is brought to life in this stunning piece that showcases the mutant Wolverine in his classic blue and yellow X-Men costume. This mutant is ready to go berserk with this sweet statue that shows off his popped claws and signature "SNIKT" comic sound. Everyone's favorite Canadian mutant is also featured on a display base with Marvel Comics Wolverine panels in the background. This statue will be released alongside a Marvel Comics Deadpool D-Stage statue, which fans will also not want to miss out in owning. This Logan statue will stand at roughy 6" tall and is set for a Q2 2024 release. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find him right here on Beast Kingdom.

Wolverine is the Best at What He Does at Beast Kingdom

"As the highly anticipated 'Deadpool 3' movie gears up to unite Deadpool and Wolverine onscreen for the first time, Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is set to unveil a series of collectibles in anticipation. Get ready for excitement as the D-Stage 'Staging Your Dreams' line introduces new collectibles, vividly bringing to life the Deadpool and Wolverine characters based on Marvel Comics' designs."

"These figurines are crafted with precision, depicting Deadpool making a narrow escape from a massive explosion he inadvertently caused, complete with his signature dual-wielding katanas. Wolverine is showcased in his iconic blue and yellow outfit, assuming a fierce battle stance. Each figure is presented against a distinct comic backdrop, complemented by a dedicated base featuring the Marvel Comics logo. Seize the opportunity to own these classic Marvel characters, and gear up for what's set to be the movie event of the decade with the upcoming release of Deadpool 3!"

