Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: creed, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Takes Some Punches with New 1/12 Adonis Creed Figure

Step into the ring with Hiya Toys as they expand their 1/12 Rocky collection to the modern era with Adonis Creed is ready to fight

Article Summary Hiya Toys expands the Rocky legacy with a 1/12 scale Adonis Creed figure inspired by the 2015 Creed film

The Adonis Creed figure stands 6 inches tall and features fabric outfits for both training and fight modes

Includes swappable hands and head, plus star-spangled boxing trunks and modern sneakers for signature style

Pre-orders are live at $99, with an expected Q3 2026 release for fans and collectors of Creed memorabilia

When Creed hit theaters in 2015, it wasn't just a new boxing movie; it was the revival of the legacy of the Rocky franchise for a new generation. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film follows Adonis Creed, the illegitimate son of former world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born. Raised in group homes and foster care, Adonis struggles with who he is and being in the shadow of a father he never knew. He soon finds himself in Philadelphia, the home of his father's greatest rival and eventual friend, Rocky Balboa.

With some training from Rocky, Adonis is ready to take on the boxing world, and now Hiya Toys is bringing him to your shelves with a new Exquisite Super Series 1/12 figure. Standing 6" tall, this new Creed figure captures his appearance from the 2015 film with swappable fabric outfits for training and the ring, along with extra hands and a head. Collector can bring some red-white-and-blue to their Rocky collection with Adonis Creed for $99, and pre-orders are already live with a Q3 2026 release date.

Hiya Toys 1/12 Adonis Creed Figure

"Adonis Creed Joins the Fight! From Creed (2015), Adonis Creed—the son of former world champion Apollo Creed—steps into the ring as he begins his journey to forge his own legacy. Against the wishes of his family, he travels to Philadelphia and seeks out Rocky Balboa, his father's former rival, to train him. Through intense daily workouts, the two form a powerful bond, standing together against formidable opponents."

"This brand new 1/12 scale action figure stands 16CM tall and faithfully recreates Adonis's iconic appearance from the film. Featuring a serious expression and sculpted muscular physique, the figure wears star-spangled boxing trunks, paired with modern sneakers and white athletic socks—echoing the legacy of his father. The design blends classic symbolism with contemporary style, capturing Adonis's identity as both a tribute and a new champion."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!