Hot Toy Reveals Disney CosRiders for Monsters Inc. and Toy Story

Both Marvel and DC Comics have already received CosRIder figures from Hot Toys, and now they are expanding their line-up. We have seen Back to the Future get some but things get animate this time as they dive into the world of Disney and Pixar. Monsters Inc. and Toy Story join the CosRider line-up with a unique music tone, rocking motion, and will light-up. These adorable collectibles are quite unique and capture iconic Disney moments. From Monsters Inc., Mike and Sulley are riding on Mike's New Car as they use the power of scare once again. From Toy Story, the three-eyed Aliens are ready to be chosen with this adorable crane spaceship design straight out of Pizza Planet. Both of these Hot Toys Disney CosRider collectibles are beautifully done and will be nice additions to any collection. Prices and pre-orders are not live just yet, but they will be found right here once they go live.

"Monsters, Inc. – Mike & Sulley CosRider – If you sneak through the closet door, you will find the lovable monsters Mike & Sulley waiting to take you on the tour around Monstropolis. Inspired by Pixar's Monsters, Inc, Hot Toys is introducing Mike & Sulley CosRider from the world of adorable monsters. Captures the appearance of our loveable Sulley and his wisecracking sidekick Mike on the yellow Monstropolis transit vehicle, Mike & Sulley CosRider measures approximately 15cm tall, features functions such as coin-operated mechanical design, original music tune, LED light up function, and built-in rocking motion. The new Monsters, Inc. CosRider will look monstrously wonderful among your display."

"Toy Story – Aliens CosRider – "Ooohhhhh!" The world's cutest aliens are trying to escape from the clutches of The Claw as they are ready for the next fun-filled adventure! Today, Hot Toys is bringing Aliens CosRider inspired by Pixar's Toy Story, turning your room into the Pizza Planet. Recreating the alien toys with their cheery 3-eyed expressions in a colorfully designed claw machine arcade game, Toy Story Aliens CosRider measures approximately 14cm tall, features functions such as coin-operated mechanical design, original music tune, LED light up function, and built-in rocking motion. Collectibles in the Toy Story CosRider series can be coupled up and rock together in the fun tune of Hot Toys original. Rescue this chatty Alien from the clutches of The Claw with the latest Toy Story CosRider."