Hot Toys Give A Closer Look At New Spider-Man: No Way Home Costume

Hot Toys has updated fans on one of their upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home 1/6th scale figures. It looks like the new Black and Gold costume is getting an upgrade with better detail as well as accessories. Hot Toys even accompanied the announcement with some incredible pictures that give fans a better look at this mysterious costume. The original announcement showed off a nice assortment of Doctor Strange magic effects with the figure, so I can imagine more will be included. Just like most companies, I am sure they have only been shown what Sony and Marvel Studios want them to see in regards to the movie. Once the film finally has theaters in December, we should have a better idea of what will be included with Spidey.

Hot Toys recently just did this for their upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings figure with newly included accessories. These included Ten Rings attachments for Shang-Chi's arms which were obviously a spoiler for the film, and the same goes for Spider-Man: No Way Home. This new Black & Gold Spider-Man suit is still up for pre-order here for $270 and is set to release between January – March 2022. Be sure to add this new mystical suit to your collection and expect more No Way Home collectibles and news to arrive after the film's premiere in Mid-December. Thwip.

"An Update from the Figure of Your Friendly Neighborhood Hero – Are you ready to swing with Spider-Man? Revealed earlier in Hot Toys Summer Showcase, the 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Black & Gold Suit) collectible figure from Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home collection series will be receiving update on both costume details and accessories to emphasize its stylistic features. Hot Toys has always been passionate about recreating fan-favorite characters as highly-detailed figures showing exquisite craftsmanship. Be sure to follow us for more news!"