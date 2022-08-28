Hot Toys Reveals Iron Man Mark VII (Open Armor Version) Figure

Hot Toys has a new and very interesting 1/6th scale figure for Iron Man fans to add to their collection. The Mark VII armor from the Marvel Studios film Iron Man 3 is back with a new Open Armored design. Collectors can now display their Tony Stark I new dynamic poses as he is starting to exit to enter the suit. This armor features articulated pieces allowing the suit to closed, but once open is where the magic begins. Hot Toys loaded the interior with impressive detail, LEDs, and the figure included Tony's workshop base. This might not be a fully articulated 1/6 scale figure, but this is a fun collectible to enhance any Iron Man Hall of Armor collection. The Iron Man Mark VII (Open Armor Version) is priced at $365, set for an October 2023 – March 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"Engineered with incredible precision, the diecast Iron Man collectible offers a more realistic impression with selected armor parts moveable to achieve the suit-up scene in Iron Man 3. Measures approximately 32.5cm tall, the collectible features a standing armor with streamlined design and sculpted interior revealing intricate mechanical composition; metallic colored painting on the armor with weathering effects on the exterior; articulated armor pieces at the back of figure for alternate display modes, LED light-up function on arc reactor, and interior armor; a Tony Stark's workshop inspired diorama display with LED light-up function."

The Iron Man Mark VII (Open Armor Version) Sixth Scale Diorama features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man Mark VII in Iron Man 3

Approximately 32.5 cm tall

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor: Masterfully applied metallic red, gold and silver colored painting on the streamlined armor LED-light circular arc reactor (power operated) LED-lights can shine through interior armor including head, shoulder, main body, arms and legs (blue light, power operated) Highly-detailed interior armors with highly-detailed mechanical design

Specially designed diorama figure stage with LED light-up functions stage (white light, operated by battery or USB power)

* Light up function operated using USB power

* USB connecting cable is not included for collectible, USB-C cable is required

* Battery not included for collectible figure base, 3A batteries (3 pieces) are required