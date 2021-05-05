Hot Toys Reveals Star Wars The Mandalorian and Blurrg 1/6 Figure Set

The Mandalorian is back in his original brown armor set as Hot Toys announces their newest Star Wars figure set. The set includes the re-release of Hot Toys original Mandalorian 1/6th scale figure as well as a new treat for fans. The Blurrg is joining Mando on his journey and can also be purchased as a solo release for fans trying to build their own farm. Standing roughly 14" tall, the Blurrg is highly detailed and will feature articulated arms while placed on a rocky display base. The figure is a perfect companion for The Mandalorian with the main deluxe set coming in at a mighty $555. The solo Blurrg is priced a little less at $315 and both figures are set to release between April – June 2022. Pre-orders are already live with payment plans and The Mandalorian & Blurrg Deluxe Set is found here and the solo Blurrg release can be found here.

"You are a Mandalorian! Your ancestors rode the great Mythosaur. Surely you can ride this young foal." – "Returning to the beginning of The Mandalorian's story, Star Wars witnessed the eponymous bounty hunter took on a mysterious bounty from a client to search for an asset on the desert planet of Arvala-7. Upon arrival, Mandalorian was assisted by Kuiil the Ugnaught and learned to ride the blurrg in order to reach the settlement seeking the valuable asset. Fans were instantly captivated by the unfolding of the Mandalorian's journey, and in celebration of Star Wars Day, Hot Toys is excited to present a special 1/6th scale collectible set featuring the Mandalorian in his original armor and the Blurrg!"

"The Mandalorian collectible figure features meticulously crafted helmet and armor pieces, finely tailored outfit, specially weathering effects, a blaster rifle, a blaster pistol. The highly-accurate Blurrg is skillfully developed based on the appearance of the creature in The Mandalorian. Standing at approximately 37cm tall (43cm with base) and 60cm in length, it features greatly detailed head and body, articulated arms, a saddle, and a rocky theme display stand! This Mandalorian and Blurrg collectible set will be an amazing piece for your special Star Wars collection!"