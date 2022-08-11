Howard the Duck Comes to Hasbro with New Marvel Legends Figure

Marvel Studios has easily dominated Disney+ with an incredible assortment of hit television series. Hasbro has been slowing bringing these new shows to action figure form with their widely popular Marvel Legends line. So far, we have had two different waves dedicated to some of the Disney+ and it looks like another has arrived. This new one features the return of new characters from Marvel Studios What If…? like more Marvel Zombies (here). It looks like another hit What If…? character is getting the Legends treatment as well with Howard the Duck! This talking duck comes out of the Party Thor What If…? episode and has some Marvel Zombies accessories.

Howard the Duck does not feature a lot of articulation but will have articulated arms. His head and feet will move, and his hat might be removable, but it is hard to know at the moment. One of the coolest features, though, is his added accessory with the Scott Lang head in a jar from the Marvel Zombies episode. The set is also part of the Moon Knight Khonshu BAF wave, so his body will be included as well. Howard the Duck and What If…? fans will have a blast with this guy, and he is priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are live right now and here with the talking duck and floating head arriving in Spring 2023.

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HOWARD THE DUCK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). When an alternate Thor turns Earth into an intergalactic tourist destination, Howard the Duck arrives to join in the festivities. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HOWARD THE DUCK figure. This quality 6-inch scale Howard the Duck figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' What If? on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 2 accessories (including Scott Lang's head, as seen in the zombie episode of What If?) and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order at 1PM ET 8/11 at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."