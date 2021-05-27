Inuyasha Receives New Pop-Up Parade Statues From Good Smile

The beloved anime and manga series Inuyasha is back with not one but two new statues. The beloved anime series was filled with a great cast of characters, amazing action, and some very strong male and female leads. Good Smile Company has announced that the hit series is joining their Pop Up Parade statue seres. Inuyasha and Kagome come to right before fans' eyes with these highly detailed, beautifully sculpts statues with eye popping color. Standing roughly 6" tall, both Inuyasha and Kagome's appearances are faithfully recreated thanks to Good Smile Company, with both coming in at $38.99. Pre-orders are live for each, with they both expected to release in October, and links are live for Kagome here and Inuyasha here. Like most Good Smile collectibles, pre-orders are timed, so be sure to secure one for your growing anime collection by June 23, 2021.

"The "Inuyasha" POP UP PARADE series begins! POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the popular anime series "Inuyasha" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Inuyasha! The figure features Inuyasha in a standing pose carrying Tessaiga on his shoulder."

"Kagome, the heroine of "Inuyasha", is joining the POP UP PARADE series with Inuyasha! POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the popular anime series "Inuyasha" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Kagome Higurashi! The figure features Kagome in her school uniform. Look out for more POP UP PARADE figures from "Inuyasha" coming soon!"