Iron Man Joins MAFEX With His Avengers: Endgame Appearance

Avengers: Endgame collectibles continue as Medicom Toys announces their new Iron Man figure with the Mark 85 Armor. Iron Man is fully equipped to take on Thanos and his army with this amazing figure which stands 6.3 inches tall. The figure is fully stocked up with multiple accessories like interchangeable hands and other weapons seen in the film like the Nano Lightning Refocuser for his back, Energy Blade, and an Energy Shield. The figure is very well designed and will be a perfect Iron Man collectible for any fan of Endgame or if they're just trying to build their own Iron Man house party protocol.

The Mark 85 armor is a beautiful suit and the last one we will ever see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The craftsmanship and design of this figure are very well done and will please many Marvel fans. That unique shine of the LXXXV suit really brings to figure to life and will be a perfect addition to growing ranks of any Iron Man collection. The Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Mark 85 Armor figure will be priced at $139.99. He is expected to fly on in and save the day once again June 2021 and pre-orders already live and can be found located here. Don't miss out on some of the other Avengers and Marvel MAFEX like Captain America, Thor, and several Spider-Man.

"The Iron Man Mark LXXXV suit joins the MAFEX line. The figure based on his appearance in the blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame and stands about 6 inches tall and features a ton of articulation for maximum posing options. He includes several interchangeable accessories, including a holo shield, blade, lightning enhancer back piece, arm cannons as well as multiple hands and blast effect pieces. "

Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

From Avengers: Endgame

Contents

Iron Man Mark LXXXV figure

Lightning enhancer back piece

Arm cannons

Multiple hands

Blast effect pieces

Holo shield