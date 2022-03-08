Iron Man Mark III Life Size Bust Coming Soon from Queen Studios

Queen Studios celebrates The Infinity Saga once again as they reveal their Iron Man Mark III Life Size Bust. This incredible statue stands at a whopping 31" tall and showcases the iconic Mark III armor from Iron Man. Capture the upper part of the armor, the statue also has LED's inside it with the eyes and the arc reactor lighting up. This is a truly incredible collectible from Queen Studios that will please both MCU and Marvel Comics fans with close attention to detail, light-up effect, and that metallic shine. Owning a piece like this is no cheap feature either, and the Iron Man Mark III The Infinity Saga statue is priced at a whopping $1,430. Preorders are live right here with availability in South East Asia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and South Korea.

"Tony Stark's third Iron Man Armour, the Mark III first appeared in Marvel Studios' Iron Man 2008. An upgrade from the Mark II, the MK3 was constructed of a gold-titanium alloy and the first suit to adopt the classic red and gold color scheme. Stark later added the Mark 3 to his hall of armour it is has since become one of his most iconic suits."

"This 1/1 scale Iron Man Mark III Bust includes the full chest, back and shoulders of the Iron Man Mark III armor. From the side view of the bust, the mechanical insides of the suit are visible. Highlighting the complexity of Stark's designs. The arc reactor is sat in the center of the chest and glows. The head is patriotically facing rightwards. Like the reactor, the eyes also glow. The base is modelled from the original MARK 3 hips and connects with the bust from the center and moves outwards to the underarms."

BRAND: Queen Studios

MATERIAL: Polystone

PRODUCT SIZE: 79cm (H)*73cm (W)*48cm (D)

EDITION SIZE: TBD

ESTIMATED DELIVERY DATE: Quarter 3 2022