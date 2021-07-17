Iron Studios Debuts New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Bo-Katan Statue

Iron Studios has revealed another new Star Wars statue as they announce Bo-Katan is on her way from The Mandalorian. Standing roughly 8" tall, Bo-Katan Kryze dons her Mandalorian armor once again with their beautifully sculpted statue. The statue is based on her live-action appearances from the second season of The Mandalorian with a faithful recreation of her character's design. Sadly, it does not look like we will be getting an unmasked portrait of her, only a helmeted portrait. Either way, this is a remarkable statue showcase a beloved Star Wars character that fans have fallen in love with over the years from her debuts in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. The Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze 1/10 Scale Statue from Iron Studios will be priced at $149.99. Pre-orders have not been revealed just yet, but fans will be able to find her here when live.

"On a moon covered by oceans called Trask, is located the port where the galaxy's black market operates. This scenario is where the bounty hunter Din Djarin, also called Mando, when betrayed by fishermen of the Quarren race, who wanted to steal his armor because of the valuable Beskar metal, is saved by three Mandalorians of the Kryze clan under the command of Bo-Katan. This conflict occurs in the 11th chapter of The Mandalorian series, called The Heiress. In this same episode, we are introduced to the leader of the rebel Mandalorian faction, who breaks the rules of doctrine by removing her helmet and exposing her face. Bo-Katan first appeared in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, reappearing in the Star Wars: Rebels animation. In both series, the character's voice was from Katee Sackhoff, who now brings the character to life in person."

"Iron Studios' line of statues from The Mandalorian series, featuring Mando and Grogu (Baby Yoda) Art Scale 1/10 and Legacy Replica 1/4, and Moff Gideon Art Scale 1/10 (all already available for Pre-Order), adds one more to the incredible line, the "Bo-Katan BDS Art Scale 1/10 – The Mandalorian – Iron Studios" statue. Inspired by her first appearance in the live-action, in a defensive position and ready for action, she wields her blaster pistols over a diorama base filled with elements such as ropes, a box, and a barrel, which allude to the vessel's deck in the waters of Trask, where she flies in with her jetpack and lands to save Din Djarin. Faithfully portraying her armor, the figure presents the warrior with her helmet, preserving the mysterious Mandalorian aura… This is the way!"

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.3 in (H) x 5.1 in (W) x 6.3 in (L)

Product Weight: 1.3 lbs

MSRP: $149.99

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2022