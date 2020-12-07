The Final Scene of Jurassic Park Comes to Life with Iron Studios

Iron Studios is bringing one of the final scenes from the Steven Spielberg classic film Jurassic Park to life with their newest statue. This Jurassic Park 1/20 scale statue shows off our heroes as they are trapped with the mighty T-Rex and Velociraptors. The statue will stand roughly 10.5 inches tall and will be placed on top of a specialized base. The statue captures the emotion and the fear of the final moments from the film with our protagonists Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler with Hammond's grandkids, Alex and Tim Murphy, at their sides. Two of the Velociraptors are shown beautifully, adding that extra threat and terror to the situation at hand. The Tyrannosaurus is the biggest part of this piece and is shown with amazing detail as she stands ferociously in the back. This statue is based on original movie references and captures all the detail as seen in the film, from the humans to the dinosaurs. If you're a fan of Jurassic Park, then this is the statue that you will want to add to your growing at dino collection.

Jurassic Park film is still one of my favorites to this day. With amazing effects and a great story, this film still stands on its own today and has influenced so much since. This final scene statue from Iron Studios captures the film beautifully, and with its hand-painted and beautifully sculpted design, it will make many fans happy. The statue is not for the faint of heart either, as it is priced at $899.99. It is expected to release between August – September 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Iron Studios does offer payment plans, so make sure you take advantage of it to secure this statue.

Jurassic Park – "When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth"

"On a base imitating marble, after all Iron Studios spared no expense, with the film's logo adorning the front, the fossils fallen at the feet of the figures, with Lex and Tim Murphy protected by Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant from two Velociraptors and the imposing T-Rex circling ready to capture the Velociraptor that is about to jump on Alan, Iron Studios presents it's statue "The Final Scene – Demi Art Scale 1/20 – Jurassic Park – Iron Studios".

After the collapse of the first park on Nublar Island, some of the most dangerous predatory species escape from their cages, including mortal Velociraptors. Seeking refuge and protection in the control room at the visitor center, doctors Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, along with the children Lex and Tim Murphy, grandchildren of John Hammond, the park's creator, are chased by raptors. The four protagonists run out of the control room and reach the main lobby, and they find themselves trapped when one of the predators advances to strike, jumping on their prey, is unusually captured in the jaws of a T-Rex, which invades the space in search of his hunting. Thus, the giant tyrant king of the dinosaurs, involuntarily becomes the savior of the group, when confronting and being confronted by the Velociraptors, giving the scientists and the children a chance to escape.

This unforgettable and striking sequence from the movie Jurassic Park, created by the master Steven Spielberg, once again comes to life at the hands of Iron Studios, which replicates the final scene of this 1993 Universal Studios superproduction. Faithful in the smallest details, relive that experience in your collection and don't be surprised if in your subconscious you hear the unmistakable roar of the T-Rex every time you catch a glimpse of this piece.

Features:

Limited Edition

Based on original movie references

Made in Polystone

Hand Painted

Includes T-Rex, 2 Velociraptors, Grant, Ellie, Lex and Tim

Includes base

Product dimensions: 10.6" (H) x 18.9" (W) x 14.5" (D)

Product Weight: 13.6 lbs