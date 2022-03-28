Iron Studios Reveals Star Wars The Mandalorian Luke and R2 Statues

It has been quite some time since we since the Season 2 Finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. However, due to the overwhelming awesomeness of that ending Star Wars fans will contour to get collectibles to celebrate that finale. The newest collectibles come to us from Iron Studios with the arrival of Luke Skywalker and R2-D2. Capturing the final moments of the second season, the Jedi Master has come for Grogu to teach him the ways of the force. The 1/10 Star Wars Art Scale statues will be sold separately with Luke in his black rope holding Grogu by themselves and R2-D2 releasing also as a solo statue. Both statues combine as the base for a full diorama design, and both Star Wars statues are highly detailed, loaded with color, and sculpted to perfection. Luke is priced at $159.99 and found here, R2-D2 is priced here at $99.99, and both are set to release by Q4 2022.

"Bringing on his right arm a Force-sensitive child called Grogu, a native of the same species as his old master Yoda, and just like him, has a strong connection to the power of the Force, the Jedi Master, wearing a cloak and black costume, contemplates with tranquility and wisdom, after answering to the small being call, that now must follow the apprentice path with his new guardian and master. One of the most exciting scenes of the last episode of the 2nd Season of "The Mandalorian" series in the Disney+ streaming service, is masterfully presented in the statue "Luke Skywalker and Grogu – The Mandalorian – Art Scale 1/10" by Iron Studios."

"Answering Grogu's call for help, master Luke Skywalker traveled in his classic X-Wing spaceship to the villain Moff Gideon's light space cruiser that had captured Grogu. Alongside his old droid friend R2-D2, a companion of many adventures and battles, Luke arrived and faced a squad of the fearsome Dark Trooper droids, and after destroying them, Luke and R2 met Grogu and his Mandalorian guardian Din Djarin (Mando) together with his allies. Skywalker then becomes the child's new protector and leaves with Grogu to train him as his apprentice."